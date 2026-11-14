The Assam government has reappointed retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer MK Yadava to a senior administrative position, assigning him to the Mines and Minerals Department after deciding against extending his tenure in the Forest Department amid legal scrutiny over his post-retirement engagement.

The development was communicated to the Gauhati High Court through an affidavit filed by the state government in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by environmental activist Rohit Choudhury, challenging Yadava's continued appointment after retirement.

Yadava's third extended tenure as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) ended on November 11, 2026. During the hearing, the state government informed a division bench of the High Court that the Cabinet had decided not to continue his engagement in the Forest Department in any capacity. However, the government also informed the court that Yadava would be contractually appointed to the Mines and Minerals Department.

Following the submission, the state government issued a notification on November 12, appointing Yadava as Special Chief Secretary of the Mines and Minerals Department for a period of two years, with effect from November 13, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The appointment also grants him full administrative and financial powers.

Yadava, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IFS officer, retired as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force in February 2024. Soon after his retirement, the state government appointed him as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for one year, beginning March 1, 2024.

His tenure was subsequently extended in February 2025 and again in May 2026, with the third extension ending on November 11 this year.

His continued engagement in the Forest Department had come under scrutiny over decisions concerning the diversion of forest land in Geleky Reserved Forest in Sivasagar district and Innerline Reserved Forest in Hailakandi district. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had also issued communications regarding alleged violations of forest conservation provisions.

Environmental activist Rohit Choudhury subsequently approached the Gauhati High Court, questioning the legality of Yadava's third post-retirement extension and raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding his continued appointment.

On November 11, the High Court had sought clarification from the state government on whether it had examined communications issued by the Union Environment Ministry before approving Yadava's third extension.

During Thursday's proceedings, the government informed the court that Yadava would no longer hold any position in the Forest Department. Taking note of the submission, the division bench closed the PIL, observing that there was no reason to continue the proceedings.

With his latest appointment, Yadava will continue to hold a senior administrative position in the Assam government, now in the Mines and Minerals Department.