The Assam state government have received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback from the state on the proposed law to ban polygamy.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a total of 149 suggestions were received in response to the public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organizations have expressed their opposition to the bill.

Taking to his X handle (Twitter) CM Sarma wrote, "We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days."

- Update on proposed bill for banning polygamy -

We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favor of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organizations have expressed their opposition to the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2023

Earlier on August 21, the Assam government sought suggestions and opinions from all stakeholders on the proposed law to ban polygamy in the state.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces strong law to end polygamy, pledges to end child marriage by 2026

The Goverment of Assam constituted an Expert Committee to study the legislative competence of the Assembly to enact a law banning polygamy in the state.

The Expert Committee submitted its report to the Chief Minister recommending that the State Legislature is competent to enact a law to ban polygamy.

The Expert Committee, spearheaded by Justice (Retd.) Smt. Rumi Kumari Phukan as Chairperson, comprises esteemed members such as Shri Devajit Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, Shri Nalin Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General of Assam, and Shri Nekibur Zaman, Senior Advocate of Gauhati High Court.