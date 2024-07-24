Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that in the last three years, consistent government efforts and cooperation from a large section of society have resulted in freeing up 167 square kilometres of land from encroachers, an area larger than Chandigarh city.

Assam CM also reiterated the government's commitment to making every inch of land free from encroachers.

Earlier in May, the district administration of Sipajhar resumed an eviction drive against families illegally occupying land designated for the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project.



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Previously, Sipajhar Revenue Circle Officer Ritimani Das had directed 620 encroaching families to relocate to Dalgaon via Parhi Dhalpur. Despite these orders, the families refused to vacate the agricultural project land. As a result, Officer Das and Additional Deputy Commissioner for the Revenue Department, Gopal Sharma, led an eviction operation today, accompanied by hundreds of security personnel. The operation involved bulldozers demolishing the homes of 397 encroaching families.

Following the demolition, many of the displaced encroachers were seen rushing towards the bridge with their belongings. The government has allocated 8,700 bighas of land for the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project, of which 6,800 bighas have been cleared of encroachments, with the remainder still under illegal occupation.

In September 2021, the administration had previously evicted 1,418 families from Dhalpur to facilitate the project. This action prompted various minority organizations, including the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU), to demand the rehabilitation of the displaced families.