Assam government reduces employees qualifying service for promotion from 4 years to 3

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 7 said that the government has reduced the qualifying service period for government employees from four years to three years to expedite the promotion process.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been taken with the objective of speeding up promotions and providing eligible employees with earlier opportunities for career advancement. The reduction in the qualifying service period is expected to make the promotion process faster and reduce the waiting period for employees who meet the required criteria.

Sarma also announced that the state’s Khel Maharan will undergo a new format this year, with the sporting event set to be organised in two separate phases.

As part of the new arrangement, a dedicated Shishu Khel Maharan will be organised for children below 12 years of age. The initiative is aimed at providing younger children with a separate platform to participate in sporting competitions and identify potential sporting talent at an early age.

The Chief Minister said competitions under both Khel Maharan and Shishu Khel Maharan will be conducted at the district and state levels. This will provide participants an opportunity to progress from district-level competitions to the state stage.

The two sporting events are scheduled to be held from November 1 to January 23. The government’s decision to introduce a separate competition for children under 12 is expected to widen participation and encourage greater involvement of young people in sports across Assam.

The announcements on employee promotions and the revamped Khel Maharan were made by the Chief Minister on September 7 as part of the state government’s administrative and sporting initiatives.