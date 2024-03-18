An ACS officer, Saibar Rahman, who was suspended in 2021, has been reinstated into service. His suspension came after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell launched an investigation against him and subsequently arrested him.

Rahman was implicated in three cases, numbered 3/21, 5/21, and 7/21, related to the Gaon Bura scam, misuse of government funds, and accumulation of wealth beyond legal sources of income. However, the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, reinstated him on March 16, after the Vigilance Cell failed to file a case report within the stipulated time frame, leading to the charges not materializing and Rahman's release from jail.

"Without prejudice to the departmental proceedings and criminal proceedings drawn up against Shri Saibar Rahman, ACS (DR-2002), who was placed under suspension vide Notification No.AAP.108/2021/4 dated 10.09.2021, is hereby re-instated in service," the order read.

The ACS officer has been posted as the deputy secretary of Science, Technology and Climate Change department, Government of Assam. "On reinstatement in service, Shri Saibar Rahman, ACS is posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Science, Technology and Climate Change Department with effect from the date of taking over charge," the order mentioned.

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