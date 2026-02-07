Assam CM distributes Rs 56 crore aid under CMAAA 2.0 to youth entrepreneurs in Guwahati

The Assam Government has released more than ₹56 crore as the first instalment of financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) 2.0 to benefit 5,572 young entrepreneurs in the Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts. The ceremonial disbursement took place at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium in Guwahati, reflecting efforts to encourage youth participation in economic activities and enterprise development.

The initiative, part of the broader Atmanirbhar Assam vision, targets the creation of youth-led businesses to strengthen the state’s economy. The government aims to enable young people to become job creators rather than job seekers, aligning with the state’s strategy to tackle unemployment through entrepreneurial growth.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event and congratulated the recipients. During the function, he expressed the government’s long-term objectives, stating, “the scheme aims to empower 10 lakh youths in the coming years.” This ambition signals the potential scale and impact of the programme across Assam.

So far, the state has provided financial support to 1 lakh youths to encourage their transition into entrepreneurship. The government reported that this multi-pronged approach is helping to address unemployment challenges by offering credible alternatives to traditional employment sectors.

The recent rollout of CMAAA 2.0 is described as a milestone in fulfilling the government’s commitment to create 1 lakh new entrepreneurs and to provide 1 lakh government jobs. Authorities indicate that this twin approach is central to their vision for inclusive economic growth and social stability in Assam.

Assam Government representatives highlighted the unprecedented nature of the current investment. They stated, “the Assam Government noted that such large-scale direct investment in entrepreneurs is unprecedented for any State, aimed at building a strong and enabling ecosystem for youth-led enterprises.” Officials emphasised that the scope of the initiative distinguishes Assam as a leader in direct support to entrepreneurs at the state level.

Stakeholders have noted that the targeted investment strategy not only strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem but also lays a foundation for sustained economic development. The approach is regarded as a major step towards making the region self-reliant and competitive, encouraging a long-term entrepreneurial mindset among the youth.

The government’s support under CMAAA 2.0 is expected to continue, with further instalments planned for upcoming years. Officials reiterated their commitment to building robust support structures for aspiring business owners, with the focus being on accessible funding, mentorship, and market connectivity.

The event and its financial commitments were presented as integral to the ongoing transformation of the state’s economic landscape. Assam’s governmental bodies and various stakeholders remain engaged in monitoring the rollout and impact of the CMAAA 2.0 scheme, with the expectation that it will help empower the next generation of entrepreneurs in the region.