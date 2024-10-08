The Assam government has announced that admit cards for the written examinations for Class IV posts will be available for download from October 15, 2024.

The exams, conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission, are scheduled for October 27, 2024.

Candidates can access their admit cards from 11:30 A.M. onwards on the official websites of the Assam State School Education Board and the Government of Assam.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his X handle, outlined important guidelines for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) candidates.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces guidelines for ADRE candidates

CM Himanta, on October 6 notified steps pertaining to downloading of OMR sheets and availability and challenging of OMR sheets that candidates appearing for Class III, Papers IV and V must proceed with.

The steps are as follows:

1. Downloading of OMR Sheets: Candidates can download their OMR sheets from October 8 to October 22, 2024.

2. Availability of Answer Key: The official answer key for both Papers IV and V will be made available on October 9 from 6 am onwards.

3. Challenge of Answer Key: If candidates wish to challenge their answer sheets, they can do so between October 9 and 18, 2024.