GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Monday released fresh guidelines after witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases. The guidelines have come into force with effect from today onwards.

The state government withdrew all COVID-19 restrictions from today. However, wearing of masks maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer at all places of public gathering will be compulsory.

An official statement informed that all District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police shall deploy teams to keep vigil at public places.

Non-vaccinated people shall not be allowed entry in public places/spaces (except hospitals). All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visitng public places/spaces. The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done by checking their vaccination status.