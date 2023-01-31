Assam minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday, January 31 announced that the Assam government will release Rs 100 crore to pay salaries of employees of the Municipal corporation in Assam

Assam cabinet minister Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal has directed to release of salaries and arrears of municipal workers in the state.

With this, the state government has released around Rs 100 crore to pay salaries and dues to municipal workers of the state.

As per a report, out of a total of 80 municipal boards, Rs 5.46 Cr has been released for Silchar MB, Rs 4.59 Cr for Jorhat MB and Rs 4.50 crore for Dibrugarh Municipal Board.

Also Read: Residents of Guwahati responsible for pollution in the city: Ashok Singhal

Earlier, Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal on January 24 said that illegal boring activities are rampant in Guwahati it is the residents who are responsible for the pollution.

“There is a lot of unauthorized boring going on all over Guwahati. The city is polluted by the same people who live here.”Singhal said.

Speaking at a convention of the Central Ground Water Board underway at Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati Ashok Singhal said that Groundwater levels are declining at an alarming rate across India and in the past year, several tests have been conducted in this regard.

Singhal further said, “Of these experiments, we have and will continue to hold discussions on the successful aspects.”﻿

Guwahati's air quality has stayed in the Very Poor' category for three consecutive days since January 14, as per the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin published by the Central Pollution Control Board.