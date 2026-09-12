Assam government relieves Diphu Medical College professor over unauthorised absence, service rule violations

The Assam government has relieved Dr Mridu Paban Nath, an associate professor of Anaesthesiology at Diphu Medical College, from government service over alleged unauthorised absence from duty and violations of service rules.

According to an order issued by the Medical Education and Research Department, Dr Nath had been absent from his official duties since May 1, 2024. During this period, he reportedly took up an assignment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hayat Hospital, a private healthcare institution.

The department noted that Dr Nath had engaged with a private hospital while continuing to hold a government position. Such employment or professional engagement without the requisite permission is considered a violation of applicable government service rules.

The action followed a complaint filed against Dr Nath in connection with the alleged irregularities.

The government order also cited Dr Nath's foreign travel records. According to the department, he had travelled abroad 18 times since 2010 without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) or prior permission from the competent authorities.

The department said the foreign trips undertaken without the required approvals were also contrary to applicable service regulations.

Based on the alleged violations, the Medical Education and Research Department issued the order relieving Dr Nath from government service.