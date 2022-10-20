With effect from October 1, the Assam government has revoked West Karbi Anglong's designation as a disturbed region under the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Nevertheless, the government extended the AFSPA's six-month duration to eight additional areas bordering Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.



“Whereas, a review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state”

“…in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958…the Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of -Disturbed Area w.e.f. 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong district of Assam,” stated the order of the Assam Governor.

On the other hand, AFSPA will remain effective in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and one sub-division, Lakhipur, of Cachar district.

On April 1 this year, the Centre completely removed AFSPA from 23 districts and partially removed it from one district of Assam.

Assam was declared a disturbed area on November 27, 1990, when the entire state was brought under AFSPA.

Since then it has been extended from time to time.