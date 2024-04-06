The Governor of Assam has decided to removeGhanashyam Das from his position as an Executive Member of the Council.

Das is a member of the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and currently serves as an Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The decision takes effect immediately.

The development signals an alleged internal rift between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Naba Kumar Sarania's Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

The rift became evident with the removal of Ghanshyam Das, an executive member of BTC and the sole executive member representing the GSP, from his position.

This action was taken by the governor through an official order effectively severing Ghanshyam Das's ties with the BTC administration.

The order states, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to drop Shri Ghanashyam Das, an MCLA of Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and presently serving as Executive Member BTC, as an Executive Member of the Council with immediate effect.”

It remains to be seen how this development will influence the electoral landscape in BTC and beyond.