The Assam government has relieved senior IFS officer N. Anand from his position as Director of Geology and Mining, Assam, as well as his additional charge as Managing Director of Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. The decision comes in the wake of the rat-hole mining controversy.

An official notification stated, "In the interest of public service, Shri N. Anand, IFoS (RR-2003), Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) and MD, Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. and Director, Geology and Mining, Assam (addl.), is relieved from the additional charges of MD, Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. and Director, Geology and Mining, Assam."

As part of the administrative reshuffle, Shri Paragmoni Mahanta, ACS (DR-97), currently serving as Director of Handloom & Textiles, Assam, has been appointed as the new Director of Geology and Mining, Assam, and Managing Director of Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Director of Handloom & Textiles, Assam.