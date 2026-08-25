Assam government renames Barak Valley Secretariat, 32 departments to operate from Silchar

The Assam government has formally renamed the ‘Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley’ as the ‘Assam Secretariat Barak Valley, Silchar’, following a decision taken by the state Cabinet.

The notification, issued on August 21, came into force with immediate effect and also outlined the departments that will operate from the administrative establishment in Silchar.

As many as 32 of the Assam government’s 59 departments will function from the Barak Valley arm of the Secretariat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said. The move is aimed at strengthening administrative mechanisms and accelerating development in the Barak Valley region.

The decision was announced by Sarma on August 18 following a Cabinet meeting.

“We have also taken a decision concerning the administrative setup in the Barak Valley. The mini secretariat established in the region will now be officially known as the Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines governing the functioning of departments from the Barak Valley Secretariat.

“We have presented all the SOPs and guidelines,” the Chief Minister said.

The renaming marks a change in the administrative status of the establishment and is part of the state government’s broader effort to strengthen governance and administrative access in the Barak Valley.