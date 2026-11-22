The Assam government has rescheduled Gunotsav 2027, with the statewide school assessment exercise now set to begin on January 6 instead of January 19, according to a revised schedule issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

The assessment will be conducted in two phases this year in view of the upcoming Census. Samagra Shiksha Assam has issued fresh instructions to district officials regarding the revised dates for the seventh round of Gunotsav.

According to the revised schedule, the first phase of Gunotsav will be held from January 6 to 9, covering 20 districts. Self-evaluation will take place on January 6, followed by external evaluations from January 7 to 9.

The districts covered in the first phase include Barpeta, Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

The second phase will cover 15 districts, with self-evaluation scheduled for January 19 and external evaluations from January 20 to 22. The districts include Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, South Salmara-Mankachar, Sribhumi, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The revised schedule was issued on November 21 by Bipul Kumar Das, Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

The notification also stated that Gunotsav in Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Barpeta and Baksa districts, respectively.