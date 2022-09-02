Assam Government reshuffles Guardian Ministers for all districts to boost state's development
The guardians, each a minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet, have been assigned responsibility over 2-3 districts in order to assess social systems, conduct infrastructure projects
The Assam government reshuffled the existing guardian ministers for several districts throughout the state on Friday for better development.
The guardians, each a minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet, have been assigned responsibility over 2-3 districts in order to assess social systems, conduct infrastructure projects, and so on.
They will be in charge of administration in the districts they supervise, but will not be in direct contact with the people.
The appointments were announced in an official notification issued by the Governor of Assam on Friday.
The full list of ministers with the assigned districts are as follows:
Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur
Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj
Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar
Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat
Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari
Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta
Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara
Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi
Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang
Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao
Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali
Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur
Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji
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