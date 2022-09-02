The Assam government reshuffled the existing guardian ministers for several districts throughout the state on Friday for better development.



The guardians, each a minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet, have been assigned responsibility over 2-3 districts in order to assess social systems, conduct infrastructure projects, and so on.



They will be in charge of administration in the districts they supervise, but will not be in direct contact with the people.



The appointments were announced in an official notification issued by the Governor of Assam on Friday.



The full list of ministers with the assigned districts are as follows:



Atul Bora – Kamrup (M), North Lakhimpur



Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia



Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath, Kamrimganj



Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara-Mankachar



Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat



Ajanta Neog – Jorhat, Nalbari



Ranuj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli, Barpeta



Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar, Goalpara



Jayanta Malla Baruah – Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi



Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup, Darrang



Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao



Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa, Bajali



Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang, Tamulpur



Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji