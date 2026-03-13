Assam government reshuffles senior officers, Megha Nidhi Dahal posted as Dhubri DC

Assam government has ordered a key bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, transferring and posting senior IAS and ACS officers to strengthen district administration.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel on Friday announced the immediate transfer of several officers.

IAS officer Megha Nidhi Dahal (RR-2015) has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Dhubri. Dahal was serving as Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation and also held the additional charge of Commissioner of Industries and Commerce.

He was also functioning as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Social Responsibility Authority of Assam.

Officials said Dahal’s posting to Dhubri comes at a time when the administration is preparing for the electoral process in the state. The border district is often considered administratively sensitive due to its geographical and demographic complexities.

Meanwhile, Nabadeep Pathak, ACS (DR-1997), who was serving as the District Commissioner of Dhubri, has been transferred to the state secretariat.

Pathak has been appointed Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Administrative Reforms and Training Department. He will also serve as Additional Secretary in the Pension and Public Grievances Department and hold the additional charge of Director of Training at the Assam Administrative Staff College.

The Personnel (A) Department stated that the transfers were ordered "in the interest of public service" to ensure administrative efficiency during the crucial period leading up to the elections.

The reshuffle is part of the state government’s broader effort to streamline governance and strengthen district-level administration ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.