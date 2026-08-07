Assam government reshuffles senior police officers; new postings across IG, DIG and SSP ranks

The Assam government on August 7 carried out a major reshuffle in the state police administration, transferring and promoting several senior IPS and APS officers across key positions, including Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other leadership roles.

Among the key changes, Ratna Singha, IPS has been allowed to officiate as Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), while Bijoy Giri Kuligam, IPS has been allowed to officiate as Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar. Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range), Jorhat, and Prasama Sagar Changmai, IPS has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.

At the DIG level, Dr Robin Kumar, IPS has been allowed to officiate as Deputy Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam, while continuing as DIG (AP). Gautam Borah, IPS has been allowed to officiate as DIG (Border), Amrit Bhuyan, IPS as DIG (Special Branch), Sudhakar Singh, IPS as DIG (North Eastern Range), Tinsukia, Ranjan Bhuyan, IPS as DIG (Security), Pranabjyoti Goswami, IPS as DIG (Administration), and Rajen Singh, IPS as DIG (Central Range/Hills Range). Y.T. Gyatso, IPS has been transferred as DIG (Western Range).

The reshuffle also includes changes in district police leadership. Partha Protim Das, IPS has been transferred as SSP, Cachar, while Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS has been posted as SSP, Nagaon. Sarmistha Barua, APS has been appointed SSP, Darrang, Ashif Ahmed, APS as SSP, Biswanath, Nirupam Hazarika, APS as SSP, Hojai, Nishant Saurabh, IPS as SSP, Morigaon, and Prakash Sonowal, APS as SSP, Dhemaji.

Other significant postings include Mohan Lal Meena, IPS as Director, Directorate of Forensic Science, Swapnaneel Deka, APS as SSP, Golaghat, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS as Commandant, 20th APBn., Panbari, and Jyoti Ranjan Nath, APS as Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara.

Several officers of the 2021 IPS batch have also been assigned charge posts in the rank of SSP/DCP/AIGP/Commandant. Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap, IPS has been posted as SSP (State Crime Record Bureau), CID, Rajat Kumar Pal, IPS as AIGP (AP), Dergaon, Atul Kumar, IPS as AIGP (Welfare) and SO to DGP, Mahato Amitkumar Sidhiprasad, IPS as DCP (Border), Guwahati, Aman Prakash Meena, IPS as SSP, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Cell-C, and Desai Tushar Uttam, IPS as SSP (Cyber Crime-II), CID.

The notification, issued by the Home and Political Department, stated that the transfers and promotions have been made in the interest of public service and will take effect from the date the officers assume charge.