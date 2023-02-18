Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during a conference with the district magistrates and superintendents of police on January 17 stated that the government is stepping up its effort on war footing to end the social malaise of child marriage.

Addressing the conference on February 17, CM Sarma said, “We have to maintain zero tolerance against child marriage. In the next two years, everyone in the state will have to move forward with a collaborative effort towards the closure of child marriages”.

CM Sarma also mentioned the setting up of call centres so as to create awareness as well as register complaints of child marriage. “A call centre will be set up to create awareness and complaints to the public about the issues of child marriage,” said CM Sarma while further adding, “A network will also be set up in any part of the state to share information with the government regarding incidents of child marriage. Special emphasis will be given to backward areas to prevent child marriage. Apart from this, steps will be taken to make the daughters self-reliant to help prevent child marriage”.

Meanwhile directing deputy commissioners to contact the government with respect to rehabilitation of girls who have been victims of child marriage, CM Sarma reiterated, “The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to contact the government at the earliest to provide any rehabilitation measures required for a section of girls who have been victims of child marriage”.

Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17 said that till now as many as 3,047 people accused of child marriage have been arrested.

Further, the chief minister also said that only 251 accused (8.23%) have been granted bail.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that the arrests include the accused and perpetrators of child marriage and were not done after verifying their religious affiliations.

Taking to his social media handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Child marriage is a social scourge and we are committed to ensuring this evil practice is stopped. The arrests in Assam include accused and perpetrators of this crime and not done after verifying their religious affiliations."



Also read : Assam: Out of 3,047 arrests made in child marriage 251 granted bail, says Himanta Biswa Sarma