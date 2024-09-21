In a significant move to bolster the nutritional well-being of schoolchildren, the Assam government has unveiled an upgraded midday meal menu under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. This initiative is designed to provide students with a balanced and wholesome diet, contributing to their overall physical and cognitive development.

The Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has issued an official directive to the District Mission Coordinators and Assistant District Nodal Officers of PM POSHAN, urging the immediate rollout of the revised meal plan. This enhanced menu introduces 12 meticulously curated recipes, aimed at offering a diverse range of healthy meals each week.

The new meal plan emphasizes the importance of a nutritious diet, ensuring that students receive a sufficient intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins. The program is viewed as a crucial step in addressing the nutritional needs of young learners, paving the way for improved academic performance and better health outcomes.

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