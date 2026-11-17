The Assam government has reviewed accommodation and transport arrangements for artists and other guests arriving in New Delhi for the concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

In a post on X, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said an important meeting was held with the Accommodation and Transport Committees at Assam House in New Delhi to review the preparations.

He said necessary guidance was also shared to ensure smooth arrangements for the guests attending the event.

Cabinet ministers Charan Boro and Ashok Singhal, along with MLAs and senior officials from the concerned departments, attended the meeting.