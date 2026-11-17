Assam government reviews arrangements for Bhupen Hazarika Birth centenary finale in New Delhi
Assam ministers and officials reviewed guest accommodation and transport arrangements in New Delhi. The preparations are intended to ensure smooth attendance at the centenary finale.
- Artists and guests will receive accommodation and transport support in Delhi
- November 29 ceremony will take place at the Bharat Mandapam
- Jayanta Malla Baruah shared details of the meeting on X
The Assam government has reviewed accommodation and transport arrangements for artists and other guests arriving in New Delhi for the concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
In a post on X, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said an important meeting was held with the Accommodation and Transport Committees at Assam House in New Delhi to review the preparations.
He said necessary guidance was also shared to ensure smooth arrangements for the guests attending the event.
Cabinet ministers Charan Boro and Ashok Singhal, along with MLAs and senior officials from the concerned departments, attended the meeting.
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