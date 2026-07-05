Assam government reviews GST compliance with contractors to curb tax evasion

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 4 said the state government is taking steps to strengthen GST compliance and ensure fair taxation across departments.

In a post on X, Baruah said he participated in a GST-related meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which was attended by contractors empanelled with various departments of the Government of Assam.

The meeting focused on issues related to GST compliance and measures to prevent tax evasion while promoting greater transparency in government contracts and financial transactions.

Baruah said fair taxation is vital for building a stronger economy and emphasised that every rupee collected through taxes contributes to Assam's development and prosperity.

The discussion also underscored the government's commitment to improving tax compliance, enhancing revenue collection and ensuring accountability in the execution of public projects.