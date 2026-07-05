Assam government reviews key urban projects at 14th AUIDFCL board meeting

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on July 4 chaired the 14th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Limited (AUIDFCL), where the progress of key urban infrastructure projects across the state was reviewed.

Held at Janata Bhawan, the meeting focused on ongoing AUIDFCL initiatives and deliberated on strategies to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve project implementation, enhance financial management and reinforce institutional capacity.

The Board emphasised the timely execution of projects, efficient utilisation of resources and the adoption of innovative approaches to meet the growing infrastructure needs of Assam's urban centres.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Rai stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to accelerate urban development and improve civic infrastructure and public services. He also underlined the need to maintain transparency, accountability and efficiency in the implementation of development projects.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to sustainable urban development, the Minister called upon AUIDFCL and all concerned departments to continue working towards building resilient, inclusive and future-ready urban infrastructure across Assam.

The meeting was attended by Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner & Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Department; Mauchumi Baruah, Secretary, Finance Department; Hivare Nisarg Gautam, Managing Director, AUIDFCL; Tankeswar Das, Director of Municipal Administration; Samprity Goswami, Additional Managing Director, AUIDFCL, along with other senior officials.