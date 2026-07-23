Assam government reviews progress of 57 Adarsha Vidyalayas, plans Senior Secondary sections in 13 schools
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu reviewed the progress of civil works in 57 Adarsha Vidyalayas with AVS at Janata Bhawan. He said Assam will expand the network and add Senior Secondary sections in 13 schools.
- Ranoj Pegu chaired the review meeting at Janata Bhawan on July 23
- AVS oversees Assam's CBSE-affiliated English-medium Adarsha Vidyalaya network across the state
- Public Works Department building works in 57 operational schools came under review
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 23 chaired a review meeting at Janata Bhawan with the Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (AVS), which manages the state’s CBSE-affiliated English-medium Adarsha Vidyalayas.
During the meeting, the progress of civil works in the 57 operational Adarsha Vidyalayas, being executed by the Public Works Department (Buildings), was reviewed.
Pegu said the state government is committed to strengthening the flagship school network by commissioning more Adarsha Vidyalayas across Assam and introducing Senior Secondary sections in 13 existing schools.
The minister also noted that the Adarsha Vidyalayas have continued to deliver strong academic results, recording around a 90 per cent pass percentage in the HSLC examination.
“This reflects the dedication of our teachers, students, school managements and all stakeholders,” Pegu said, while emphasising the government’s focus on improving educational infrastructure and expanding quality English-medium education in the state.
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