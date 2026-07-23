Assam Government reviews supply chain readiness for distribution of essential food items

Assam Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Wednesday, July 22 chaired a high-level review meeting at Janata Bhawan to assess the state's preparedness for the distribution of essential food items under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), with a focus on ensuring the timely supply of masoor dal and sugar to eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting reviewed the readiness of the department and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) ahead of the planned distribution drive. Officials presented a detailed assessment of procurement, logistics, supply chain management and distribution arrangements for the two essential commodities.

Emphasising the importance of timely delivery, Rai directed departmental officials and NAFED representatives to maintain close coordination to ensure uninterrupted distribution and that all eligible beneficiaries across the state receive the food items without delay.

The minister also instructed all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines while strengthening the supply chain to improve the efficiency and smooth execution of the distribution process.

Reiterating the Assam government's commitment to food security, Rai said welfare schemes must be implemented with transparency, efficiency and punctuality so that the intended benefits reach every eligible beneficiary across the state.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Biswaranjan Samal, Secretary Anusuya Dutta Baruah, Commissioner Hemanta Bhuyan and other senior officials.