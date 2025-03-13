Assam’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, has announced a structured action plan to address artificial flooding in Guwahati. During a press conference on Thursday, March 13, he revealed that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been devised to enhance flood management efforts in the city.

Minister Mallabaruah identified soil erosion from the hills as the primary factor contributing to artificial flooding, explaining that accumulated soil obstructs drainage systems, exacerbating waterlogging issues. To mitigate this, the department has already initiated the removal of silt deposits from key drainage channels, aiming to complete the first phase before March. Super sucker machines have been deployed to expedite drain cleaning, with strict instructions to clear extracted silt within two hours to prevent re-accumulation.

To ensure better coordination and monitoring, 21 zone-wise committees have been established across Guwahati. These committees will oversee localized flood control measures to ensure effective implementation.

Additionally, the minister provided an update on the project aimed at channeling excess water into Silsako. In another significant development, he announced that from July 1, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will discontinue water supply services, handing over operations to the Jal Board. A survey of the Jal Board’s pipeline network has identified connectivity gaps in some areas, which will be addressed through necessary modifications.

Residents currently receiving water from GMC will need to transition to Jal Board connections. To facilitate this shift, applications submitted within July will be exempted from connection charges, with the Municipal Corporation covering the costs.