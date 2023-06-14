The Assam government has decided to rope-in efficient school teachers for the smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela 2023.

In a notification from the Inspectors of Schools, Kamrup (M) District Circle reads, "With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to request you for providing 5 nos. of efficient teachers from HS School and 3 nos. of efficient teachers from High School as per the enclosed list of schools for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, 2023."



"The name of teachers with contact number is mandatory to send this Inspectorate on or before 13 June 2023 positively without fail," the notification adds.

As per sources, due to a shortage of manpower and effective co-ordination, the teachers have been assigned with the duty.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kamrup(M) admin urges schools not to hold any exams during the Ambubachi Mela

On the otherhand, the Kamrup (M) district administration asked schools of Guwahati not to conduct any examination during Ambubachi Mela which is scheduled to be held from June 22, reports emerged on June 6.

A meeting was conducted in April in the conference room of the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner on Friday to discuss how to organise the "Ambubachi Mela," which would take place from June 22 to June 26, 2023, without incident. Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, an additional deputy commissioner (ADC), presided over the meeting.

Pallav Gopal Jha, the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (M), issued a notice requesting that tests not be held during Ambubachi so that students would not encounter any difficulties getting to the exam site.

The meeting was attended by top officials from the District Administration, Assam Police, senior 'Dolois' (priests), and Kamakhya Devalaya office bearers.