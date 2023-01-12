State panchayat and rural development Minister Ranjeet Kuamr Dass stated that the state government on January 11 has sanctioned over three lakh houses under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Dass said that Assam received a target of 3,31,193 units under PMAY-G from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

"The Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the last one week has been able to sanction 3,04,218 houses to the beneficiaries," he added.

“The department has sanctioned more than 10 lakh houses under the PMAY-G during the last nine months of the current financial year. The department has been able to take all necessary steps for successful implementation of the scheme in the state. The first instalment to the beneficiaries, who have been sanctioned houses in the last one week, will be released shortly to enable them to start the construction," he said

Launched on 1st April 2016, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) is centre's flagship mission by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

PMAY-G aims at providing a pucca house, with basic amenities, to all houseless households and those households living in kutcha and dilapidated house. PMAY-G addresses the rural housing shortage and bridges the housing deficit in rural areas of India, contributing significantly to the mission of "Housing for All". The minimum size of the houses under PMAY-G is 25 sq m including a dedicated area for hygienic cooking. As of 27th Sept 2022, 2.00 crore houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.72 crores. The beneficiaries are identified using the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) parameters and verified by the Gram Sabhas. The amount is transferred directly to the Aadhaar-Linked Bank Account / Post-Office Account of the beneficiary. PMAY-G has been extended for another two years, i.e. till 31st March 2024.