The Assam government, on October 27 announced the sanction of funds for the procurement of drugs, surgicals and consumables, totalling Rs 175 crore under the Jan Arogya scheme.

The decision aims to ensure public health and provide timely and affordable treatment for patients in the state.

The scheme will ensure the provision of essential drugs, surgical items, consumables, and linens free of cost to all Medical College Hospitals in the state, including super-specialty treatment in 12 Medical Colleges, the State Cancer Institute, the Regional Dental College, and Tea Garden Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting also focused on promoting the historic Raas festivals, supporting their unique heritage and growth.

The government accorded approval to financial assistance of Rs 225,000 to Raas Committees in the state.

The decision aims to benefit nearly 2,000 live Raas festivals, however those organised with idols will not receive this assistance.

Meanwhile, the requirement of paying fees for obtaining permission to organise Raas Mahotsavs has also been waived off for everyone.