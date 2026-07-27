Assam government says ABMSU leader Lafiqul Islam Ahmed murder case under CBI probe

The Assam Government on July 27 informed the State Assembly that the murder case of former All Bodoland Minority Students Union (ABMSU) president Bir Shaheed Lafiqul Islam Ahmed is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Replying to an unstarred question by MLA Ashraful Hussain, the Home Department stated that Nafiqul Islam Ahmed was shot on August 1, 2017, under the jurisdiction of Kokrajhar Police Station. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

A case was initially registered as Kokrajhar PS Case No. 492/2017 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, and the investigation was first handled by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

The government said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IGP Anurag Tankha, was subsequently constituted on the directions of the Assam Director General of Police. During the SIT investigation, six persons were arrested.

Following an order issued by the Assam Home and Political Department on August 4, 2017, the case was transferred to the CBI, with the SIT handing over all case records and documents to the central agency on November 13, 2017.

The Assembly was informed that the CBI filed a chargesheet against eight accused before the Special Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), on November 21, 2021, under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The government further stated that three additional accused have been declared proclaimed offenders, with standing warrants issued against them on February 10, 2023. The case is currently pending trial before the Special CBI Court.