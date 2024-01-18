The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, successfully apprehended Bulbul Choudhury, the Principal (In-charge) of Kaoimari Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district. The arrest follows a complaint alleging Choudhury demanded a bribe of Rs. 3,000 for updating a service book and issuing a time scale increment order.

The complaint prompted the concerned individual to approach the Directorate, seeking legal intervention against the alleged corruption. In response, a vigilant team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, laid a trap on January 18, 2024, at Kaoimari Higher Secondary School.

Choudhury was caught in the act and nabbed in the presence of independent witnesses as he accepted Rs. 1,500, part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was immediately seized from his possession. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station on the same day (Case No. 10/2024) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Subsequently, Choudhury has been arrested based on the evidence gathered during the operation. The legal process is now in motion as authorities undertake the necessary follow-up actions. This incident underscores the commitment of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in public service.