In a horrific incident, a man's body was discovered Friday hanging from a tree on the side of the road in Khanapara, Guwahati.

According to sources, the body was discovered hanging by locals this morning. Panic has engulfed the community ever since the body was found.

A group of police officers from the neighbouring Dispur Police Station hurried to the site as soon as the body was discovered. The corpse was found and submitted for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, officials said said that the identity of the victim was not immediately established, however, later they came to know that the deceased was one Pranab Mili, a TET qualified teacher. Also, it is not immediately clear whether it was a case of suicide.

According to the reports, Officials promised to look into every angle in an effort to learn the truth. The autopsy report's arrival will also lead to the disclosure of more information.

Locals who originally discovered the corpse indicated that it is not possible to rule out the potential that this is a murder case in the meantime.

Reports also suggested that the victim must have been slain and hanged there to make it appear as though he committed himself.