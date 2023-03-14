A government school teacher in Assam's Cachar district has been placed under suspension on March 14.

Anwarul Hoque Barbhuiya, Subject Teacher, Advance Bengali of Baskandi Nena Mia Higher Secondary School, Baskandi, Cachar has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

This comes after a report was received from the Centre in charge cum Principal of the concerned school as per provision of Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Earlier in 2022, an assistant teacher of a primary school has been suspended from his duty for his alleged involvement in politics and other business interests in the Hailakandi district of Assam.

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Notably, the teacher identified as Ashish Das who has served at 807, Appin RA Primary School since 2012 has been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, a letter has been issued to Das to submit the ITR within five days but showing the reason for leave on duty he has not submitted the same to date.

Further, the letter states that Ashish Das has been taken CL/Leave from duty and attend

at Guwahati to meet in a group with several ministers of the state, political personnel by

introducing himself as a representative of Karimganj Constituency MP, whose photographs have also been leaked by outsiders.

Whereas being an Assistant Teacher at LP School, Das was engaged with Uniform suppliers- R.R. Agency, Karimganj and had pressurised various Principals/ headmasters of High/HSS of Hailakandi District to issue a tender in favour of R.R. Agency to supply the uniform to the schools.