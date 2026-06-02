Assam government schools nurturing students’ talents beyond academics: Himanta
Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted how Assam's government schools are helping students develop talents beyond academics at places such as Amguri Primary School in Dhakuakhana. He said activities such as music, art and yoga are helping children build confidence, personality and life skills.
- Students are being encouraged to explore abilities across multiple non-academic fields
- Amguri Primary School children are learning music, art and yoga daily
- The Chief Minister shared his appreciation in a post on X
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 2, highlighted the efforts being made in government schools across the state to nurture students' talents beyond academics.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that students in government schools are being encouraged to discover and develop their abilities in various fields. He expressed delight at the activities being undertaken at Amguri Primary School in Dhakuakhana, where children are learning music, art and yoga alongside their regular studies.
"Across Assam's Government schools, students are encouraged to discover their talents. Delighted to see the young talents of Amguri Primary School, Dhakuakhana, learning music, art and yoga while growing into confident individuals," Sarma wrote.
The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to the students and teachers of the school for their efforts in promoting holistic education and personality development.
The initiative reflects the state government's focus on providing a well-rounded learning environment in government schools, encouraging students to pursue creative and extracurricular activities while building confidence and life skills.
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