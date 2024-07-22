The Assam government has launched a crucial initiative to address biometric issues faced by citizens listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but lacking AADHAR numbers. The state administration has requested a comprehensive list of such individuals to facilitate the urgent generation of AADHAR cards.

In a directive issued by the District AADHAR Cells, District Commissioners have instructed their respective Circle Officers to identify and compile details of NRC-listed individuals who have encountered biometric problems hindering AADHAR registration. The officers have been given a one-week deadline to submit the list to the District AADHAR Cells, with both hard and soft copies required.

The directive from the District AADHAR Cells highlights the urgency of the matter: “For the purpose of ensuring inclusive AADHAR generation for all persons within your Circle jurisdiction, you are requested to survey and list individuals whose names were published in the Final NRC but whose AADHAR has not been generated due to biometric issues. Please submit the report urgently in the prescribed format within a week.”

The issue is rooted in the NRC process, where many individuals faced challenges in applying for AADHAR due to difficulties in producing necessary citizenship documents prior to the publication of NRC Drafts in 2017 and 2018. Despite some names being added in the complete draft NRC of 2019, biometric data for many was not captured, leaving them without AADHAR numbers. This has hindered their ability to access central government benefits under various schemes.