In a major boost to the tourism and hospitality sector of Assam, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on October 17, signed an MoU, comprising of representatives from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL), Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL, a TATA enterprise) and TATA strive to develop a state-of-the-art residential training facility at the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change & Development (OKD Institute).



The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Centre would have the potential to develop into a Centre of Excellence for hospitality training, serving the entire Northeast.

As per an official statement, the partnership between MSDE, ATDCL, (IHCL), and Tata STRIVE aims to conduct employment linked skills training in multiple domains in hospitality sector.

Through these interventions a minimum of 400 youth per year would be impacted, through various industry aligned short- and long-term courses.

''Financial and infrastructure support from MSDE and ATDCL is expected for a period of 4 years, post which the centre is expected to become self-sustainable,'' the statement added.

As per the MoU, the Centre would include short term courses, with a duration ranging from 3 to 6 months. It will also provide long term courses of duration of about a year with interventions in classroom as well as the industry.

At the initial stage, the training centre will primarily cover programmes including food and beverage industry, food production (kitchen), housekeeping, front office, spa.

“Upon completion of the programme courses, the students will also receive certificates issued by Assam Tourism and IHCL (Taj Hroup of Hotels). Efforts will be made for recognition of long term courses through local university connect,” the statement read further.