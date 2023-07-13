The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is preparing to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state. The proposed legislation is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assam Assembly, as announced by CM Sarma on July 13. If not possible in the monsoon session, the bill will be introduced in the January (winter) session, he added.

CM Sarma emphasized that the anti-polygamy bill is a crucial part of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) discourse. While the implementation of the UCC falls under the jurisdiction of the Parliament, states can independently make decisions on specific aspects with the President's assent. The aim of the proposed bill is to immediately prohibit the practice of polygamy in Assam.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the UCC covers various complex issues currently being examined by the Law Commission and the Parliamentary Committee. In May, the Assam government had formed a four-member panel, led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Justice Rumi Phukan, to assess the legality of legislative action against polygamy. The panel consisted of Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, and Gauhati High Court advocate Nekibur Zaman.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11 had expressed his views on the need to address polygamy for the betterment of Muslim women. He emphasized that the UCC would greatly benefit women by ensuring equal property rights, empowering them, and bringing them on par with men.