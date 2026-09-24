Assam government sets up 2-member ministerial panel on protection, promotion of Dimasa language

The Assam government has constituted a two-member Group of Ministers to examine recommendations of a committee report on the protection, promotion and development of the Dimasa language, in accordance with the 2023 Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed with the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and the Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DPSC).

According to an official order issued, the Group of Ministers has been tasked with examining the report of the committee constituted on matters relating to the Dimasa language, as envisaged under Clause 5.1 of the 2023 settlement.

The panel comprises Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Hill Areas Minister Krishnendu Paul.

The ministers will examine the recommendations made by the committee and consider various issues concerning the protection, promotion and development of the Dimasa language. The Group of Ministers will subsequently submit its recommendations to the state government for further necessary action.

The official order states that the panel has been constituted to examine the “Report of the Committee constituted in connection with matters relating to Protection, Promotion and Development of the Dimasa Language”, as provided under Clause 5.1 of the 2023 Memorandum of Settlement.

The Hill Areas Department has been directed to provide necessary secretarial assistance to the Group of Ministers during the process.