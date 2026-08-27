Assam Government sets up emergency channels for residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal

The Assam Government has stepped up emergency assistance for residents of the state stranded in Nepal amid severe flooding, with Assam Bhawan in New Delhi establishing dedicated contact channels for immediate assistance, coordination and essential information.

The Office of the Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, has issued a public notice asking Assam residents affected by the floods in Nepal to contact designated officials for emergency assistance and necessary coordination.

The initiative comes as severe flooding in several parts of Nepal has disrupted movement and left people stranded or facing difficulties in affected areas. Through the newly established communication channels, residents from Assam can convey their requirements and seek assistance from the state administration.

According to the public notice, those requiring assistance can contact Arunam Medhi, ACS, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, at +91-9108091591.

Another designated contact is Vinod Kalita, House Manager, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, at +91-8920570507.

For urgent assistance, Assam Bhawan has also kept three emergency telephone lines operational: 011-23010299, 011-23010298 and 011-2687111.

The Assam Government has urged affected residents to use the designated contact channels for emergency support and coordination with the authorities.