Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah while reacting on the impending peace pact signing ceremony between Government of India and ULFA-I said that the peace deal should be concluded at the earliest and the government should hold talks with the anti-talk faction led by Paresh Baruah.

The Congress leader was speaking to the media at the end of a meeting held by the Opposition parties in Chirang.

Condemning the recent encounters in the state, the Congress leader said that lot of blood of young men has been shed over alleged links with the banned militant outfit ULFA-I. "We demand the state government to stop all these encounters at the earliest", said Bhupen Borah.

While speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Borah said, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 15 of the Opposition parties have decided to field one candidate each of the 14 constituencies to fight BJP".

Also read: Assam: Unsure over outcome of Centre-ULFA-I signing peace pact, says Debabrata Saikia