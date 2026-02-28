Assam Government signs MoU with Airports Authority of India for pre-feasibility study of five greenfield airports

The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a pre-feasibility study for the development of five greenfield airports in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The proposed greenfield airports are planned at Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.

Assam currently has seven airports, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati), Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Lakhimpur and Rupsi.

Chief Minister Sarma thanked AAI for undertaking the initiative to carry out pre-feasibility studies at the five identified locations. He said a greenfield airport at Manas would address strategic and security considerations while significantly boosting wildlife tourism in the region.

He added that the proposed airports at Majuli, Umrangshu, Diphu and Charaideo would enhance regional connectivity and increase tourist footfall, contributing to local economic development.

The Chief Minister observed that the development of these greenfield airports would enable Assam to set a model that could be replicated by other states. He also requested AAI to consider upgrading Rupsi Airport into a full-fledged airport, given its strategic proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken’s Neck.

Additionally, he urged AAI to take steps to enhance international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

He said that the development of greenfield airports and the launch of flight operations from these locations are expected to provide a major boost to regional connectivity, while promoting tourism, industry and commerce, and strengthening strategic communication infrastructure across the state. The initiative, he added, would further reinforce Assam’s role as a key gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia.