A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of School Education, the Government of Assam, and The Hans Foundation to strengthen 100 Model Schools in Tea Garden areas.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu shared the information regarding the MoU with the Hans Foundation as a part of “Uttam Xikhya” to transform education in Assam. He stated, “Introducing "Uttam Xikhya" to transform education in Assam with: Academic support, Life skills education, Tech interventions, Career guidance, infrastructure support and Stakeholder engagement.



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Established in 2009, The Hans Foundation (THF), is a Public Charitable Trust, that works towards the Health and well-being of marginalized and under-served groups such as children, women and persons with disabilities. With an aim to create an equitable society, THF also focuses on holistic education and livelihood development of communities.

In a bid to transform the schools in Tea Garden areas the government of Assam has signed the MoU.

The Education Minister further added, “Together, we aim to ensure quality education for all!”