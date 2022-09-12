Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government would soon bring a law for domestic helpers employed to do household chores.

CM Sarma said, "A new law on domestic helpers will soon be introduced by the government."

"It is also noticed by the government that many tribal children are hired to do household chores," he added.

He further said that employers must inform the police if they hire children as domestic helpers.

According to the law, even if their parents allow them to work, the employers will have to take responsibility for supporting their education, he said.

The autumn session of the Assam Assembly started today and will continue till September 19.



In the session, 15 bills will be raised, of which 11 are amendment bills, two are repealing bills, and two new bills will be introduced.

The Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022, and the Assam Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill, 2022, are the two new bills.