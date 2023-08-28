The State Government placed former Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Mukul Kathar (ACS) under suspension on the charge of physically assaulting a lady and pointing a gun at his (Kathar’s) wife. He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The State Government's stance comes after thorough scrutiny of a report from the KAAC Principal Secretary concerning the incident. The allegation revolves around the physical assault of a lady and the pointing of a gun at his own wife by Mukul Kathar.

The suspension order was issued by the Personnel Department following a comprehensive examination of the matter. According to the official notification, the KAAC Secretary, Rajeshan Terang, conducted an inquiry into the accusations against Mukul Kathar, who was the then Secretary of KAAC. In his report, Secretary Terang revealed that Mukul Kathar had physically assaulted Smt. Sengpi Teronpi and menacingly aimed a firearm at his wife, Smt. Lindalee Teronpi. The threatening incident took place on April 22, 2023, in Diphu, during which Kathar also discharged blank shots into the ground.

Subsequently, two cases have been filed against Mukul Kathar at the Diphu Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, 1959. The investigations into these cases are currently underway.

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings and pending departmental actions, Mukul Kathar's suspension has been carried out in accordance with Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.