The Assam government on May 5, issued a suspension order to the director of the agriculture department, Anant Lal Gyani, for indulging in corruption and irregularities.

Previously, on May 4, the Gauhati High Court imposed strict sanctions on Anant Lal Gyani, the Director of the Assam Agriculture Department, for providing false information to the court.

The court has ordered Paban Kumar Borthakur, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, to probe the incorrect information supplied to the court and produce a report within two months.

Also Read: Assam: Cachar Panchayat Secretary arrested on charges of corruption a day before retirement

It further ordered that he be suspended or kept away from the department or departmental work during the probe.

The court was considering a case in which the director Anant Lal Gyani accepted a tender notwithstanding a stay order and asked whether or not he can speak in English.

Earlier on April 30, just a day before retiring, a Panchayat Secretary in the Cachar district of Assam was reportedly arrested for allegedly embezzling public funds.

According to the reports, the accused was taken into custody a day before his retirement on charges of corruption and embezzling government funds released for various developmental works by the Assam government’s Panchayat and Rural Development department and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.