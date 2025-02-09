The Assam government has suspended Indreswar Kalita, an IAS officer serving as Secretary in the state's Excise Department, following his arrest in a corruption case by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

Kalita, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was arrested on January 29, 2025, under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was in detention for over 48 hours in connection with Vigilance P.S Case No.02/2024.

"The Governor of Assam, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by subrule 2 of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 is pleased to order that Shri Indreswar Kalita, IAS, (SCS-2012) Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Excise Department is deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from the date of his arrest i.e. 29-01-2025 until further orders," the official notification stated.

During his suspension period, Kalita will be headquartered in Guwahati. The order, issued by T. P. Borgohain, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam Personnel (A) Department, also specifies that Kalita will be entitled to Subsistence Allowance as per the relevant service rules.

The notification, dated February 6, 2025, has been circulated to various government departments, including the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Secretary to the Government of India's Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension.