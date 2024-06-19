In anticipation of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela 2024 which draws lakhs of devotees annually to Maa Kamakhya Temple, the Assam government has announced the suspension of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan and car passes from June 21 to June 30.

The decision, communicated through a notification from the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District, aims to manage the influx of devotees expected during this significant religious event. The Ambubachi Mela, known for its spiritual significance and cultural fervor, attracts pilgrims from across the country.

District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, IAS, emphasized that this step has been taken to ensure smooth facilitation of devotees and manage the crowd effectively during the Ambubachi Mela period. All concerned departments, organizations, and agencies have been instructed to adhere to this directive.