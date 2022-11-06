Assam government has suspended a Police Commandant in the state's Barpeta district for alleged dereliction of duties during state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Barpeta.

The accused police official has been identified as Mukut Rabha, Commandant of 4th APTF Bn, Howly in Barpeta district.

“Whereas, a report has been received from the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam vide U.O. No.PR.SECY/CMO/07/2021/402 dated 30.10.2022 that during a recent visit of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to Barpeta, some of the police rifles misfired during the gun salute, which was very embarrassing to everyone present there. Whereas, the gun salute was conducted by the police personnel of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta; Whereas it was the responsibility of the Commandant of 4th APTF Bn. Howly, Barpeta to oversee the arrangements of the gun salute in a public event”.

It has been alleged that the police official did not carry out his duties properly, due to which it could have caused an untoward incident for which the official has been placed under suspension. “Whereas the incident of misfiring during the gun salute reflects the irresponsible behaviour of Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant of 4th APTF Bn. Howly, Barpeta; Now, therefore, in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is satisfied that Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta be placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duties pending drawal of Departmental Proceedings,'' read the order issued in the name of the Governor of Assam.

''Accordingly, the Governor of Assam is pleased to place Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 4th APTF Bn. Howly, Barpeta under suspension under Rule 6 (1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with effect from the date of this Order,” the order read further.

The suspension order also states that Mukut Rabha will be able to draw subsistence allowances as per government employee provisions.

“Shri Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 4th APTF Bn. Howly, Barpeta is allowed to draw subsistence allowances as admissible under a provision of F.R. 53 (1) (ii) (a) of the FRS & SRS subject to the production of the non-employment certificate under Sub Rule (2) of F.R. 53. During the period of suspension, his Headquarters will be O/o the Commandant, 4th APTF Bn. Howly, Barpeta,” the order said.