Assam government, in a swift move to bolster rescue and relief operations at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, sanctioned 20 inflatable rubberised boats with outboard motors, just a day after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The official page of Kaziranga National Park expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble CM Sir for the swift action and sanctioning of 20 Inflatable Rubberized Boats with Outboard Motors for Kaziranga, just a day after the review. This crucial support will significantly boost our rescue and relief operations."

The prompt action by the state government comes in the wake of its commitment to promoting the rich biodiversity and tourism potential of Kaziranga. During the review meeting on June 15, Sarma had emphasised the need for strengthening the park's preparedness for various challenges, including flood mitigation and wildlife rescue efforts.