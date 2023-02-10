Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia claimed that Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been a victim of the state government's order of reopening a UAPA case registered against him in 2019 by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saika said, "In the current time, if anyone speaks against the goverment, they are termed as Maoist."

Debabrata Saika claimed that in other states the government targets journalists but here in Assam leaders like Akhil Gogoi and a few other like-minded leaders are been targeted.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati High Court sets aside order discharging Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case

The Gauhati High Court on February 9 set aside a trial court order discharging Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in a UAPA case registered against him and others in 2019 by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The division bench of Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Malasri Nandi last month had reserved its decision on the appeal moved by NIA against the Special Court's July 1, 2021 order to discharge Gogoi in the case which accuses him and others of conspiring to incite hatred and disaffection towards the government, using the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill as a pretext and promoting enmity amongst different groups of people.

"We have allowed the appeal, set aside the judgment and laid some guidelines. The reasons why we have set aside, we have mentioned. This was a mini-trial held and the court went into the question of the possibility of conviction rather than grounds to proceed," Justice Shyam said while pronouncing the judgment.

The court also said there was a violation of the principles of natural justice on certain points. "The prosecution was entitled to an opportunity," it added. The bench clarified that those accused, who were on bail previously, will remain on bail. It also said that there will be a day-to-day hearing in the case.

When the court was informed that Gogoi was not on bail, the bench said it has noted that if he moves the bail application, it will be considered on its merits and without being influenced by anything."The direction is to appear on 23rd of February," it added.